New Huntsville church giving away free gas on Saturday

The Ark Church Huntsville says it plans to give away “thousands of dollars of free gas” at its “Gas on God” event on Saturday.

The church says gas will be available to the public while supplies last starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Shell Gas Station at 3720 Ardmore Highway, AL 53, in Huntsville.

According to a news release, “The gas giveaway is a part of The Ark Church Huntsville’s way of blessing the city of Huntsville as the ministry launches!”

The church’s launch day service is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at The Westin Hotel, 6800 Governors Drive W., Huntsville.