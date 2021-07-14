Newest Huntsville Police Officers gain hands-on experience during field training

The newest group of Huntsville police officers started "Field Training Operations" this week.

Even though the officers only graduated from the Huntsville Police Academy a few short days ago, they were ready to hit the ground running and test out their classroom knowledge in real-life situations.

"After 19 weeks of training, and the training staff they gave us phenomenal training there. And for us to be able to implement it and put it into action on our first day, it was really eye opening," says new officer Christopher Analista.

Officer Analista started his first day of field training early Wednesday morning, eager to get some hands-on experience after nearly five months in the academy.

"I'm really excited about just learning more every single day because I don't think I learned as much as I did in the academy as I will when I'm on the streets," says Officer Analista.

His field training officer, Kevin Becatti, will be helping him during his first month on the streets.

"I'm excited to see how he'll do and make sure he gets out there and serves the city how he needs to," says Officer Becatti.

He has a big responsibility, since after six years with HPD, this is his first time as a training officer.

"I've got some pressure because I got to make sure that he's safe, I've got to make sure he's doing stuff right, I got to make sure he's taking care of the city," says Officer Becatti.

Officer Analista always wanted to serve his community in law enforcement, but he's starting at a time when police are under extra scrutiny.

"There's definitely a negative connotation when it comes to modern policing, and a lot of people think they have a good idea of what policing should be and I - but I always challenge people you know put yourself in a police officer's shoes and see what they go through every single day," says Officer Analista.

He hopes to change that negative image.

"[That's] going to be my biggest goal is to build relationships around town. Just uh, talk to as many people as I can, be a help to as many people as I can," says Officer Analista.

His field training will last three months. He'll be with a different officer covering a new area in Huntsville each month.

Fifteen cadets graduated from the Huntsville Police Academy with Analista, and they will all be going through similar field training over the next three months.