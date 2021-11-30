Clear

New Hope recreation center now open for business

The brand-new recreation center now open in New Hope.

Local leaders and kids eager to shoot some hoops attended the ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 11:52 AM
Posted By: Luke Hajdasz

A new 15,000 square foot recreation center is now open in New Hope!

Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill and other local leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning at the new facility. It's on YMCA Road in New Hope.

The new building has a gymnasium, office space, concession stand and multipurpose area.

"It's a big addition to the community," said 10-year-old Landon Vess from New Hope. "We don't have to go into a place where there's no air conditioning like in the other one."

It's the second recreation center to open in Madison County in the past week.

The Gurley Recreation Center opened for business last Tuesday.

