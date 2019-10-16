New Hope Navy veteran recovering after losing home in fire

A New Hope man is picking up the pieces after his house went up in flames.

Physically, he's fine, but mentally, he's struggling.

Randy Humphries said he was laying on his couch early Tuesday morning when before he knew it, his home started filling up with smoke.

"It started climbing up the wall and I didn't have time to grab my crutches or put my leg on, so I just crawled out of the house and landed over here," Humphries said.

He said he's still shaken up about what happened

"This is traumatic. I've never been through a fire and that scared me," he said.

It's not the first traumatic experience for Humphries. He said a motorcycle accident ended his Navy career, and that's why his leg was amputated. He made it out of that accident alive, and says he'll make it out of this one, too.

"I'm glad I'm a survivor, and I'm doggone proud to serve," he said.

Humphries said out of all the things he lost in the fire, his guitars are what he misses the most.

"If I don't laugh, I'm gonna cry," he said.

Right now, he says he's most grateful for his friends and the community, who are helping him. He said he wants to thank all the people who have reached out to WAAY 31 wondering how they could help him.

"God bless you, thank you," he said.

Humphries said someone who used to live in the community bought him new crutches to use for now, and his friends and neighbors have all been pitching in to help him during this hard time. They are working to get him a new prosthetic leg and home to live in.

They said they are accepting personal donations at his neighbor's home on Spring Street in New Hope. They are also setting up a GoFundMe account for donations.