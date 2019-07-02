New Hope Splash Pad almost ready for grand opening

The finishing touches are being put on a splash pad in New Hope that will open just in time for the Fourth of July.

WAAY 31 got a sneak peak of the new attraction that will be free to the public

The mayor said everyone's been working hard to get the splash pad ready, and he hopes it will also attract more visitors to the area.

The splash pad has features like a slip resistant floor with self-cooling features. It has two different areas. One is for toddlers and the other side is for the bigger kids.

If you want to cool off, the seating area has multiple fans.

When we asked why the city wanted a free amenity like this, the mayor said they wanted to give kids something to do to stay out of trouble. He also believes it can bring more money to the area.

"It might bring a little economy into it, by shopping at some stores and things like that, just anything, but really and truly, it's basically to help the kids," said Mayor Butch Taylor.

The splash pad will be open every day, but hours vary. On Wednesdays, it will close at 3 p.m. for maintenance. It's free to everyone, whether you live in New Hope or not.

The splash pad's grand opening will be Thursday, the Fourth of July, and they're expecting a big crowd.

Mayor Butch Taylor said the water is filtered and cleaned when it drains. There will be no standing water like at a pool and that will help cut down on bacteria in the water.