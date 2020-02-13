New Hope, New Team

A new era for New Hope Girls Basketball.

"My first game we came out to warm up, and the student section was behind us and there was about six kids in it, and they were laughing and like look you gotta watch warm-ups, it's the funniest part," Coach Craig McGill said. "So we've come a long way to the other night when we won area and our student section was packed."

The class 3A Area 13 champs are getting it done with the help of seventh grader, Kaylee Yarbrough.

"I'm a point guard and a shooting guard," Kaylee said. "I'm just here to help people get better."

Kaylee leads the team in scoring, averaging 11.7 points a game.

Making it a no brain-er for McGill to put her in his starting five.

"I was kinda shocked and really excited," Kaylee said.

"People that good... I knew her skill set was there," McGill said. "I knew she would prove herself."

McGill says the lone senior on the team, Brianna Roberson, has made Kaylee feel welcome.

"I feel like she was nervous when she came and played with all the high schoolers and stuff," Roberson said.

"I was kind of nervous to talk to them, so they had to talk to me first," Kaylee added.

Those nerves have faded, as the Indians prep for their first ever regional game.

"We're going to play with 100 percent effort, and just go out there and give it all we have," Kaylee said.

And no stage is too big, for the middle schooler, who has dreams to play at UCONN.

But Kaylee says right now, she's just ready for her next game.

New Hope faces Phil Campbell at Wallace State Saturday.