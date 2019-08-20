Clear
New Hope Elementary coach uses basketball to motivate students to read

The game is called Trick Shot Magic.

Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A coach at New Hope Elementary School has come up with an interactive way to motivate students to read.

It's called Trick Shot Magic. The coach, Zach Brock, told the students that if he made the basket, they all had to read as many books as possible.

