New Hazardous Waste Facility opens doors in Huntsville

There is a new, easy way for people in Huntsville to throw away hazardous waste, and it won't hurt the environment.

The Hazardous Waste Facility located on 1055 A Cleaner Way, off of Triana Boulevard, just opened its doors to the public.

The facility is a drive-thru, where crews will come to your vehicle and take hazardous household items, like televisions, old paint and batteries. They collect the items and dispose of them appropriately.

Sue Gonzales works just over a mile away from the new facility. She says there wasn't a place where she could throw away dangerous items.

"I have paint, they are empty, but it's still not good because I had nowhere else to put it," she said.

Now, there is a place that is solely focused on safely removing hazardous waste. Executive Director Doc Holladay says the Solid Waste Disposal Authority has been running a similar program, but having a facility dedicated to safe disposal is a game-changer.

"I think it's really important. We reach about 700 residents a month in the current program. I think we'll probably at least double, maybe triple the program doing it up here," Holladay said.

Employees tell WAAY 31 most of the items they accept contain chemicals that contaminate the environment and even the water. The new facility is open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Saturday, April 20th, workers will visit Discovery Middle School where people can come and safely dispose items. It begins at 8 a.m. and will end at noon.