Brand new Gurley recreation center opens Tuesday

The new Gurley Recreation Center on Third Street.

The $1 million, 15,000 square foot facility has a gym, office space, concession stand and office space.

Posted: Nov 23, 2021 7:36 AM
Updated: Nov 23, 2021 7:37 AM
Posted By: Luke Hajdasz

The new Gurley Recreation Center on 3rd Street off Highway 72 officially opens for business Tuesday.

The 15,000 square foot facility has a multipurpose gym, office space, a gathering space and a concession stand.

Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening at 10:00 a.m.

The old Gurley Recreation Center was open for more than 50 years. It was gutted in 2019 to make way for this new center.

Another recreation center will open in New Hope today, the second new recreation center opening in Madison County this week.

