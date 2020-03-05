New Gurley police unit arrests 7 drug suspects, 2 impaired drivers

The Gurley Police Department says it has a new unit that’s following up on citizen complaints. Recently, officers made seven drug arrests and took two impaired drivers off the road.

Last weekend, officers assigned to the Patrol Division and newly created Aggressive Crime Enforcement unit recovered cocaine, meth, marijuana and prescription medication.

Gurley police say the officers also issued a number of tickets and warnings, with the average speeding violation being 17 mph over the limit. They stopped one person for driving 105 mph. That suspect was arrested for multiple charges.

The police department says citizens can expect to see an increased presence of officers out on the streets. It says they’ll focus on areas of citizen complaints and known illegal activity, school zones and bus routes and aggressive and reckless driving.

If you have concerns or complaints, you can call Gurley police at 256-468-1010. They say you can remain anonymous.