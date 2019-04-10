New Guntersville school in jeopardy after city learns it will cost more than expected

A new high school in Guntersville is in jeopardy after city leaders learned it will cost $30 million more than expected.

The only way to pay for it might be through a tax hike.

The current school was built in 1971. The city council has proposed a one percent sales tax increase, and in five years, half of the profits would go to a new school.

That was proposed when city leaders and the district thought a new school would cost $20 million, but architects and contractors now put the price tag at $50 million.

One Guntersville parent, Ed Marsh, said the school needs upgrades, but he doesn't agree with the extra tax.

"I go to Albertville and see their school system and their sports complex and stuff. I get a little jealous," Marsh said.

Marsh had 10 kids make their way through Guntersville High School, and he has two currently attending. He said he's seen firsthand some of the improvements the school needs, especially because his son uses a wheelchair.

"He has to go out of his way a little bit when he goes to certain places in the school, because it's not handicap accessible," Marsh said.

Marsh said if the district can't afford a new school, it should focus on upgrading the old one.

"Do some considerable work with what we've got now," he said.

The mayor's office said it expects to discuss the sales tax increase at Monday's city council meeting. We'll let you know what they decide about the tax and the new high school.