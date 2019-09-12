New Futures works to raise money to buy shelter building

When Jeanna Ross and her family became homeless late last year, they learned some of the challenges facing this part of the community firsthand.

"We were living with a friend. It was me, my husband and we have four kids. And we kind of got put out," said Ross.

Shortly before Christmas of 2018, Ross said she was trying to find a solution for her family. She said one of the big challenges for her was finding somewhere they could all go together.

"I was kind of shocked with how people don’t like to keep family together. How they like to split everyone up. So by prayer, I found New Futures," said Ross.

And her story is not unique.

"Right now, we have two single dads with kids. There's nowhere else they could go, anywhere around here. So this place has a special place for people like that or mothers that can’t take their older boys," said Tara Hogan, board president for New Futures.

Hogan said one of the shelter's biggest selling points is that it doesn't separate teenage or adult men from their families. However, that unique quality also means high demand.

"It has never had an empty room since I volunteered, since the first house was opened. It’s always been full and there’s always been a waiting list," said Hogan.

Hogan told WAAY 31 she has been volunteering for New Futures for more than eight years after she participated in dropping food off there from her church.

Right now, the shelter is trying to raise money to buy the building and eventually expand.

"We want to grow and be able to help more families get back on their feet and educate them so we break that cycle for those families," said Hogan.

WAAY 31 is partnering with New Futures for a telethon on Thursday, September 12, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by Redstone Federal Credit Union.

Those who would like to donate can call 256-533-8609.