New Futures, Inc to host Telethon on Tuesday. September 29th.



WAAY 31 to host a telethon to support New Futures, Inc. New Futures Inc. is the only shelter in Huntsville that allows families to live together as they work to find jobs and a home of their own. Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, the number of families on the waiting list has increased. They are in need of more food and cleaning supplies due to the coronavirus.

For the past six months, Andrew Carroll, his fiancé and stepson have called the New Futures shelter home. They moved from North Carolina in search of a fresh start.



"Before New Futures, my life was absolutely chaotic,” Carroll said. “I left Huntsville originally to get clean and we came back.”

After years of battling a drug addiction, Carroll is celebrating two years of sobriety. He said the recovery process hasn’t been easy, but for the first time, he has the support he needs to move forward.

"It became easier knowing that I had New Futures as a security blanket, something that can make me comfortable enough to learn and to get back out there into the world,” Carroll said.



Since donations are down and their cleaning budget is increasing, executive director Tanya Rains has had to find additional funds to cover extra cleaning supplies and food.

Carroll is grateful the staff is doing everything they can to keep the shelter clean and well stocked during the pandemic so his family can stay together.



"I would be so uncomfortable being apart from them. For us to be together, it's a great feeling,” he said.



