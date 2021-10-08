Clear
New Futures, Inc. Telethon will be October 14th on WAAY 31

The New Futures Inc. Telethon will be October 14th from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on WAAY 31

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 5:30 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2021 5:31 PM
Posted By: Suzanne Sullivan

New Futures, Inc. will be hosting their annual fundraising telethon on Thursday, October 14th on WAAY 31 from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

New Futures, Inc. has seen first-hand that sudden loss of a job, an unexpected health crisis, or the loss of a loved one can easily result in homelessness for a family. By providing a safe place for families to stay together and assisting with resources, New Futures Inc, helps families regain hope for a better future.

This year has been a growing year for the non-profit. Executive Director, Tanya Rains sees the need to expand outside of a temporary housing solution, “We are working to grow and begin offering transitional housing.” Rains says transitional housing helps families who must wait to move into traditional housing.

New Futures, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit and the only homeless shelter in North Alabama that allows families to stay together. For more information on New Futures, Inc. click here.

