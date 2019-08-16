New Ft. Payne public works building around the corner after February fire destroyed the previous one

"It was one of the worst days of my life it was like losing a family member," said Tim Williams, public works director.

We talked with Williams on the empty slab that used to be the place he spent 40 hours a week, every week.

"You're used to coming to the same place everyday for work and all the sudden you see that going up in smoke," said Williams.

Six months after the fire, he still remembers what it felt like to see his home away from home destroyed by the flames.

"Its a feeling that i don't want to ever have again," Williams said.

Williams says there is hope around the corner. This week, the city council approved a 300,000 dollar contract to start construction. Williams says the building will be even better than before.

"Even though it will be on the same footprint of where it is now, it'll be laid out better to where we will have a lot more room," said Williams

The first round of money is for the outside of the building. Another 400,000 is needed to repair the inside.Williams says insurance should cover the cost. The first phase of the project is set to start in late October to early November. The city still has to approve the second phase of construction. The council is expected to do that at their meeting next week