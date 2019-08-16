Clear
BREAKING NEWS Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office searching for 2 missing women Full Story

New Ft. Payne public works building around the corner after February fire destroyed the previous one

The city of Fort Payne is gearing up to rebuild its public works building. A fire destroyed it earlier this year and forced employees to temporarily find someplace else to work.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 6:08 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

"It was one of the worst days of my life it was like losing a family member," said Tim Williams, public works director.

We talked with Williams on the empty slab that used to be the place he spent 40 hours a week, every week.

"You're used to coming to the same place everyday for work and all the sudden you see that going up in smoke," said Williams.

Six months after the fire, he still remembers what it felt like to see his home away from home destroyed by the flames.

"Its a feeling that i don't want to ever have again," Williams said.

Williams says there is hope around the corner. This week, the city council approved a 300,000 dollar contract to start construction. Williams says the building will be even better than before.

"Even though it will be on the same footprint of where it is now, it'll be laid out better to where we will have a lot more room," said Williams

The first round of money is for the outside of the building. Another 400,000 is needed to repair the inside.Williams says insurance should cover the cost. The first phase of the project is set to start in late October to early November. The city still has to approve the second phase of construction. The council is expected to do that at their meeting next week

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events