New Forrest Street bridges open to traffic in Athens

The Forrest Street bridges in Athens are open to traffic.
The bridges opened on Thursday at 2 p.m. They closed on March 4, 2019, and reopened ahead of their estimated completion for summer 2020.
The project was funded by a $2,558,081 grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation and $1,456,362 from the city, according to Athens spokesperson, Holly Hollman.
The bridges replaced two older bridges that didn’t meet safety standards, had structural deficiencies and had exceeded their life expectancy, Hollman said on Thursday.
The Forrest Street bridges open pic.twitter.com/miECLiQgAf
— City of Athens, AL (@AthensAL) May 7, 2020
