New Florence Middle School will be open for students on Tuesday

In less than 24 hours some 700 middle school students in Florence will walk through their new school for the first time.

Monday, teachers at Florence Middle School were putting the final touches on their classrooms.

"I'm able to do so much more in these rooms. With these desks I'm able to make groups so much easier, it's incredible," said 7th Grade Math Teacher, Rachael Tuell.

Tuell and every other teacher also gets these interactive projectors. Monday, workers were finishing up some last projects to the rest of the school in preparation for students' first day on Tuesday.

"Everybody is here trying to get everything wrapped up and buttoned up for the kids," said Florence City Schools Assistant Superintendent, Connie Wallace.

Wallace said the only major change parents will see is how they drop their kids off and pick them up. Wallace says in the past students who rode the bus would come in the back entrance now that's switched and buses will drop students off in the front.

"That's going to be different only bus traffic in the morning in the front," said Wallace.

You can click here to see a traffic map of the school. The new school cost about $34 million.