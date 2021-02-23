Huntsville doctor explains new FDA guidance on how to fight coronavirus variants

The FDA issued new guidance on how to fight coronavirus variants. It includes potential changes to the current coronavirus vaccines.

These changes have not been asked for yet, but if there was a modification, Dr. Neil Lamb with HudsonAlpha says it would be a slight change. Kind of like how the flu varies from year to year. However, companies would still have to go through a process to make sure the vaccine is not only effective against the coronavirus variants, but safe to administer.

"I want to live to see those great-grands and have fun," Ella Scruggs said.

She is a three-time cancer survivor, and got her first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday.

"I've been up on tougher things than this, so I was looking forward to having my shot," Scruggs said.

She along with others who got vaccinated said they weren't too concerned about the variants going around.

"You don't want to get it anyway, so I can't be any more concerned than I was before really," Charles Prochaska, who got his second vaccine Tuesday, said.

Health experts say the current vaccines are less effective against the coronavirus variants, but still produce an immune response.

"I think we hear less effective and we immediately think not effective, and that's not the case at all. The vaccines are still effective," Dr. Neil Lamb with HudsonAlpha says.

However, he warns there may come a point where the virus mutates into a variant that can withstand the vaccine.

"That's when you start thinking about how to modify the vaccine to respond to this additional set of variants," Dr. Lamb says.

Modifications to vaccines are rather common especially when a virus mutates a lot like the flu. Dr. Lamb says companies would still need to have safety trials. They just wouldn't be as big or take as much time.

"There's this continual adjustment where the virus has a change that gives it an advantage, and we have to respond. Then, the virus has a change and we have to respond," Dr. Lamb explained.

Dr. Lamb says these continuous changes only mean we have to remain alert and keep taking precautions. That's something people who are already vaccinated say is already on their minds.

"The last thing I need is to get sick. I got too many things I want to do," Prochaska said.

Both Pfizer and Moderna say they're looking at ways to boost immunity against the current variants.

The FDA does say further discussion will be necessary to decide whether modified vaccines may be authorized without the need for clinical studies.