New Dunkin’ opening in Muscle Shoals, employing 35 people

Dunkin’ will host a grand opening celebration Dec. 10.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 12:47 PM
Updated: Dec 6, 2019 12:50 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Dunkin’ will host a grand opening celebration Dec. 10 at its store in Muscle Shoals.

The business will employ approximately 35 people. It is located at 1609 Woodward Avenue.

The opening will start at 5 a.m., and the first 50 guests will receive $50 in “Dunkin’ Hot Cards." There will also be free samples of coffee and photo opportunities with Dunkin’ mascots.

