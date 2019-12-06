New Dunkin’ opening in Muscle Shoals, employing 35 people

Dunkin’ will host a grand opening celebration Dec. 10 at its store in Muscle Shoals.
The business will employ approximately 35 people. It is located at 1609 Woodward Avenue.
The opening will start at 5 a.m., and the first 50 guests will receive $50 in “Dunkin’ Hot Cards." There will also be free samples of coffee and photo opportunities with Dunkin’ mascots.
