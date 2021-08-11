New DeKalb Co. Schools Superintendent talks about new school year

One North Alabama school district started this unpredictable school year with a new superintendent!

Wayne Lyles is the new superintendent of DeKalb County Schools.

He said before he got into office, there were already COVID safety plans in for when school opened. Right now, he said the district is monitoring cases as kids go back into the classroom.

"We've had minimal reports of positive cases at this point and we will make changes as needed to make sure that we keep our staff and students safe," said Lyles.

Lyles also told us he has some goals in mind for the future. He said the district has some ESSER funds from the Cares Act to be able to update older buildings and already hired ten new Instructional coaches for students.