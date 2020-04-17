New Coronavirus testing clinic opens in Hartselle

According to the urgent care's website, to get tested here, you have to have been to a place in the last 14 days with a high concentration of coronavirus cases and have symptoms like cough, fever and difficulty breathing.

If you have those symptoms and want to get tested, the clinic will be open from from 8 A.M. to 7 P.M. Monday through Friday and 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Saturday and Sunday.

If you get tested at Stopwatch Clinic, a doctor with the clinic told us the result could come back within 2 days. To make an appointment click HERE.