New coronavirus cases reported in Huntsville City Schools

Wednesday night Hampton Cove Elementary parents received a message from the school district. It says someone associated with the school tested positive and they were last on campus less than 48 hours ago! At this point, we don't know whether that person was a student or employee or where in the school other people may have been exposed.

The district says the last time the person was in the school was Tuesday. We checked the district's Coronavirus dashboard Thursday morning. It says that in the past 2 weeks Hampton Cove Elementary has seen 2 positive cases and has 38 people in quarantine. That's one of the lowest active case counts in the district.

In the letter to parents the district said it's notified everyone who was directly exposed to the person who tested positive. They're asking everyone to monitor themselves for symptoms.

13 of the district's schools don't have any active cases at all. Right now, 5 schools are remote only. Those schools account for 47 of the district's 113 cases.