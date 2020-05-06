New Chick-fil-A opens in Huntsville on Thursday

One of the few things seemingly longer than the days and weeks we’ve been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is how long it feel like it has taken for the Governors Drive Chick-fil-A to open.

Well, the wait is over at 6 a.m. Thursday.

That’s when the restaurant officially opens for service.

Keep in mind this location is different from many others you might have visited. It is for drive-thru and walk- up customers only. There is no dining room to go in and sit down.

This isn’t due to coronavirus restrictions but rather how the site was built.

