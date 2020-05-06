One of the few things seemingly longer than the days and weeks we’ve been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is how long it feel like it has taken for the Governors Drive Chick-fil-A to open.
Well, the wait is over at 6 a.m. Thursday.
That’s when the restaurant officially opens for service.
Keep in mind this location is different from many others you might have visited. It is for drive-thru and walk- up customers only. There is no dining room to go in and sit down.
This isn’t due to coronavirus restrictions but rather how the site was built.
Visit the location’s Facebook page HERE
Related Content
- New Chick-fil-A opens in Huntsville on Thursday
- Second Chick-fil-A opening in Decatur
- Car crashes into Alabama Chick-Fil-A
- Police chase cow near Chick-Fil-A
- School blocks Chick-fil-A as dining option, cites values
- Chick-fil-A adds mac and cheese to the menu
- Chick-fil-a temporarily won't allow customers to dine-in
- A Chick-fil-A on Governors Drive raises traffic worries for some Huntsville drivers
- 2018 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game tickets on sale to the general public
Scroll for more content...