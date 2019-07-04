Clear

New Chick-fil-A on Governors Drive will have drive-thru, walk-up service only

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Governors Drive.

The location will be a drive-thru only restaurant. There will also be a walk-up window to order since the business will be next to Huntsville Hospital.

