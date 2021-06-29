New Chick-fil-A Madison in Clift Farm opens Wednesday

After a little more than a week without one, Madison once again will be home to a Chick-fil-A.

The new location opens at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in Clift Farm, located off Highway 72 in western Madison County in the vicinity of John Henry Way and Balch Road.

This store replaces the location about a mile east on Hwy. 72 that closed on June 19.

One change for customers getting their favorites after 10 long days: The dining room will be open for customers.

Many have been closed to customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

And the playground will be ready for kids to burn off all that waffle fry energy!

Don't worry. The drive-thru will be open, too.

Clift Farm already is home to Publix and other restaurants, with more on the way.