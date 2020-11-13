New Century Technology High School recognized as a Blue Ribbon School

New Century Technology High School in Huntsville was recognized as a Blue Ribbon School on Friday.

A virtual ceremony was held by the U.S. Department of Education to announce the National Blue Ribbon Schools.

New Century is one of five schools in the state of Alabama that received this award.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes top public and private schools for their overall academic achievement and their progress in closing achievement gaps.

"We're held to a higher standard because of our faculty, teachers and administrators, and even by ourselves. My fellow peers are among the most accountable and successful students I know and I'm grateful to be a part of this school," said senior New Century student, Kirsten Tjarks.

Principal Sheila Roby said that she plans to hang the school's award in the front office.