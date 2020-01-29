New Bobo volunteer fire station on hold due to lack of funding

The Bobo Volunteer Fire Department plans to build a new fire station, but the project may be years down the road due to lack of funding.

The station will be located at the corner of Scott Rd. and Elkwood Section Rd. That's off Old Railroad Bed Rd. near the Tennessee State line.

It would cost around $170,000-$200,000 to build, and will be funded by property taxes and donations.

Bobo Volunteer Fire Chief Ronald Heard says the new station would help them better serve the community and even lower insurance for people who live in the area.

It could take at least four years to build the new station because Heard says has to pay off loans for other equipment.

"My first priority as chief is to have fire trucks and safety equipment that they need to go into a burning structure." Heard said.

The land where the station will be built was donated by a woman in the community after her husband Jeff Stanley passed away from cancer.

"We made a lot of runs to him and whenever she'd need us we'd go," Heard said.

The fire chief says he plans on commemorating Stanley with a plaque at the new fire station.

If you would like to donate to help build the new fire station, you can drop off or send your donation at the fire station. That station is located at 7982 Old Railroad Bed Rd in Ardmore.