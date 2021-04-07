New Alabama health order hints at a sense of normalcy amid coronavirus pandemic

On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Alabama is moving into a Safer Apart Order.

The new order lifts the statewide mask mandate Friday. It allows businesses to operate at 100% capacity, but still limits the number of visitors in a hospital or nursing home.

The order is in place until May 5.

One Huntsville resident said it's a good sign that we are making progress in the fight against coronavirus.

"I think we're headed in that direction," Paul Rodriguez said. "I think we still probably have till the end of the year till we fully realized normalcy."

For Wesley Hembree, he has spent the entire pandemic working from home. He said he is ready to get back into the office. Now, most of the decisions regarding safety protocols lie in the hands of businesses or local governments.

"I'm still teleworking and I've been doing that since March of last year, and obviously, that's not normal," Hembree said. "So, yeah, it doesn't feel like things are back to normal even though the mask mandate is going to be lifted Friday."

Many businesses and schools plan to keep masking in place. UAH student Maggie Herda said she is still required to wear masks in the one in-person class she has this semester.

"It's hard to interact with your professors and everything like that, but I also feel like it's a good idea to keep on wearing the masks," Herda said.

While she thinks a statewide mandate is not necessary anymore, she said she will continue to take precautions.

"Because no matter what, there's still a disease, but it's been taken care of the best it can at this point," Herda said.

Ivey is still encouraging Alabamians to continue practicing social distancing, wearing a mask and getting vaccinated.