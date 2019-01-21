Tennessee is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll after three of the top five teams lost last week.
The Vols received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel on Monday, well ahead of No. 2 Duke with 11. No. 3 Virginia received three first-place votes and No. 6 Michigan State had two. Gonzaga and Michigan rounded out the top five.
Tennessee rolled over Arkansas and edged Alabama in its two games last week, while Duke, Michigan and Virginia all lost.
The Blue Devils lost to Syracuse in overtime last Monday, but bounced back to knock Virginia from the unbeaten ranks with a 72-70 victory on Saturday.
Michigan lost to Wisconsin on Saturday as well, leaving the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers as the last Division I team to finish a season undefeated.
Kentucky, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and LSU all rank in this week's poll.
Related Content
- New AP Top 25 men's basketball poll includes 6 SEC teams
- SEC All-Freshman Team announced
- Kerryon Johnson named AP's SEC offensive player of the year
- Auburn basketball gets second straight SEC win
- AP to offer election voter survey to replace exit polls
- Love, Oliver, Grier lead AP Preseason All-America team
- No. 3 Vols rally past Alabama, make case to lead AP Top 25
- Alabama Men's Basketball falls to Georgia State
- Auburn now No. 4 in AP poll, Oklahoma second after Alabama falls
- UNA basketball players receive top honors