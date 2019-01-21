Clear
New AP Top 25 men's basketball poll includes 6 SEC teams

The Vols rise to #1 in latest AP poll.

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 5:31 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

Tennessee is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll after three of the top five teams lost last week.

The Vols received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel on Monday, well ahead of No. 2 Duke with 11. No. 3 Virginia received three first-place votes and No. 6 Michigan State had two. Gonzaga and Michigan rounded out the top five.

Tennessee rolled over Arkansas and edged Alabama in its two games last week, while Duke, Michigan and Virginia all lost.

The Blue Devils lost to Syracuse in overtime last Monday, but bounced back to knock Virginia from the unbeaten ranks with a 72-70 victory on Saturday.

Michigan lost to Wisconsin on Saturday as well, leaving the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers as the last Division I team to finish a season undefeated.

Kentucky, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and LSU all rank in this week's poll. 

