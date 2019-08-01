Law allows local governments to skip Alabama legislature when making alcohol sales legal on Sundays

A new law is in effect as of Thursday that allows local governments to skip the state legislature when allowing alcohol to be sold on Sundays.

We went to the Hartselle, which has only been allowed to sell alcohol for two years, to find out what this new law could mean for them.

Right now, if you want to buy alcohol on Sundays in Hartselle, you're still out of luck, but this new law will make it easier for local government to change that.

Jada McNatt lives in Hartselle and is in favor of alcohol sales on Sundays. We asked her if she could see Hartselle doing that anytime soon and she immediately laughed.

"It's been like this for a long time," said McNatt.

In Hartselle, liquor stores can't advertise their products in windows or sell individual cans of beer. Ronnie Beasley says Hartselle could benefit from the tax revenue if alcohol was allowed to be sold on Sundays.

"It would bring in a whole lot more profit of tax dollars for everybody," said Beasley.

If local government does decide to take advantage of this law, the process would move faster. They don't need to wait for the state legislative session. Instead, they can call a vote or pass the ordinance by creating a resolution.

"Honestly, I think they would do it," said Beasley.

While some people told WAAY 31 they were not in favor of alcohol sales on Sundays, everyone we talked with agreed it doesn't matter if Hartselle sells alcohol on Sundays or not. They say people will travel to nearby towns where it is legal to purchase.

We reached out to the mayor's office but haven't heard back. The new law requires the municipality to already allow the sale of alcohol.