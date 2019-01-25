New 911 tower being built in Arab to improve emergency communications

Crews in Marshall County are working to build a 300 foot tall 911 tower that is designed to make communication between first responders clearer and more efficient.
The tower is being built just behind the Arab Fire Department. With the system right now, 911 Marshall County Executive Director Johnny Hart says first responders are dealing with dropped calls and static when talking to each other. This new, upgraded tower should make those calls clearer, which should in turn help with response time.
