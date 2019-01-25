Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Trump signs bill to end government shutdown Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

New 911 tower being built in Arab to improve emergency communications

Crews in Marshall County are working to build a 300 foot tall 911 tower.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 7:55 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Crews in Marshall County are working to build a 300 foot tall 911 tower that is designed to make communication between first responders clearer and more efficient.

The tower is being built just behind the Arab Fire Department. With the system right now, 911 Marshall County Executive Director Johnny Hart says first responders are dealing with dropped calls and static when talking to each other. This new, upgraded tower should make those calls clearer, which should in turn help with response time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events