New $110 million auto parts facility, 380 jobs coming to Huntsville, Limestone for Mazda Toyota

The first on-site supplier for the Mazda-Toyota facility will bring nearly 400 jobs to Huntsville.

A Japanese supplier will produce plastic parts for the billion-dollar plant. On Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey announced DaikyoNishikawa (DNUS), the Japan-based auto supplier, will locate their very first United States facility in Huntsville.

The company currently has production sites in Japan, Mexico, Thailand, Indonesia and China. As the company plans to build a facility in the Rocket City, it's looking to hire 380 people. That's in addition to the 4,000 jobs the Mazda-Toyota plant will bring.

"That's just better for the city, bringing in more opportunity, more jobs for everybody," Darius Bland said.

Bland is from Huntsville and says he enjoys seeing the area grow. The governor's office says DNUS will invest $110 million to open its own manufacturing facility, where it will build parts such as bumpers and instrument panels.

"It's going to help expand a little more of Limestone County, areas like Limestone, Madison, Athens, it's going to help expand them because people are going to come get jobs," Bland said.

In April, Toyota Boshoku announced it will spend $50 million dollars to build a plant in Athens, and create 400 supplier jobs. DNUS will be located on the 2,500-acre Mazda-Toyota plant site. The governor's office says the company already has a temporary location in Huntsville and a human resources director ready to hire.

Construction on the DNUS facility is expected to start this summer. The plan is for it to start operating at the same time the Mazda-Toyota plant is completed.