New mural in MidCity honors Little Richard

Tuesday the shopping district announced a larger than life mural dedicated to Little Richard, born Richard Wayne Penniman.

Most would think painting something 40 ft by 30 ft would be the hardest part, but the artist, Logan Tanner, told WAAY 31 it's not. He said it's making sure he's doing Little Richard's legacy justice.

“I feel a little torn on being a white artist painting Little Richard, given the representation of Black artists in Huntsville and across the United States," said Tanner.

MidCity said it picked Tanner because his work represents the vibrancy and electricity Little Richard performed with.

“Trying to represent his music in a visual medium because you want to get across the feeling his music gives you,” said Tanner.

Little Richard graduated from Oakwood College in the 1950s, but few people associate the rock n' roll icon with Huntsville.

“A lot of people probably either aren’t familiar with his music or they don’t realize ‘oh that’s Little Richard’ those songs that they’ve heard over and over," said Tanner.

Little Richard died earlier this year and was buried in Oakwood Memorial Gardens cemetary.