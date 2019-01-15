Clear

Netflix raising prices for 58M US subscribers as costs rise

MGN

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 9:32 AM
Posted By: AP

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Netflix is raising its U.S. prices by 13 percent to 18 percent, its biggest increase since the company launched its streaming service 12 years ago.

Its most popular plan will see the largest price hike, to $13 per month from $11. That option offers high-definition streaming on up to two different internet-connected devices simultaneously. Even at the higher price, that plan is still a few dollars cheaper than HBO, whose streaming service charges $15 per month.

The extra cash will help to pay for Netflix's huge investment in original shows and films and finance the heavy debt it has assumed to ward off rivals such as Amazon, Disney and AT&T. Its annual programming costs reached $8 billion in 2018.

