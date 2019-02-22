Neither rain nor traffic can keep this Huntsville police officer from helping

A Huntsville police officer got a shout-out today for helping a resident cross a busy road during the pouring rain.
Alabama State Rep. Rex Reynolds of Huntsville posted a photo of the caring act on his Facebook page, adding: “Raining and lunch hour traffic, but this hero with the Huntsville Police Department stops his car and helps this person across 8 lanes of traffic. Thank you Officer!”
Take a look below:
