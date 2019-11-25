Neighbors want to help after Huntsville house fire

Huntsville Fire and Rescue says a fire in the 2000 block of Dellbrook Drive on Sunday night fire was accidental and possibly caused by a power strip.

It happened in the 2000 block of Dellbrook Drive last night.

“The house was just fully engulfed by this time, there was 20-foot flames, smoke everywhere. It was very devastating," said Sierra Ratliff, neighbor.

Ratliff says she was home when her next door neighbor told her the house two doors down was on fire.

“Very shocked, frighten for the homeowners, I was hoping that everyone got out safely, if they had animals, if their animals were OK," said Ratliff.

Fire officials rescued one person from the house.

They were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Another person was able to get herself out.

Now, neighbors want to help.

“I took it upon myself to go ahead and make them a care package just with non-perishable food, a few clothing items, some home goods, just anything I could do to help them out," said Ratliff.

“I just want everyone just be safe during the holidays, just take this as a reminder that it can happen to anyone and everyone, just look out for each other," she said.

WAAY 31 is still working to find out the condition of the person taken to the hospital.