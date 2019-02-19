Neighbors want change to flood-prone road in Morgan Co.

People who live on Targum Road are often trapped at home after only one night of rain. So, when the forecast is calling for several days of rain, neighbors aren’t too thrilled.

“This water gets up to three and four feet deep down there," James Dobbs said. "It will take you off your feet. I’ve been in it.”

James Dobbs has lived on Targum Road for about 20 years and says the flooding keeps getting worse.

“My sister hydroplaned in water like that and died," he said. "Water like that is a death trap.”

And Dobbs says this is true in more ways than one.

“I’ve had two heart attacks and a stroke since 2010 and I’m eligible to have another one at any time," he said. "If I do, and it’s raining, we’re stuck here. We’re not going to be able to get out. An ambulance wouldn’t be able to get in.”

And he’s not the only one who thinks so.

“When we hear that it’s going to rain, we know that we better go to the grocery store and get what you’ve got to get—just like you would if you were going to be snowed in," Dobbs' neighbor, Connie Boteler, said.

James Dobbs believes he has a solution.

“Clean the ditches out and build the road up about four feet and put some culverts under. Get the water on the south side of the road," he said.

WAAY 31 reached out to the county commissioner for the district and he told us the only solution would be to elevate about a mile and a half of the road and add two bridges, which would cost about $3 million. He told us studies have shown that, by doing this, it could potentially flood private property, which would be whole other issue.