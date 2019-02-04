Neighbors want change after video shows dogs living in feces

An Athens dog owner has been cited for the conditions his beagles are living in, but neighbors say videos posted on social media show the dogs living in their own feces, and they think more needs to be done.

“Part of the family. They should be part of your family," one neighbor said.

That neighbor didn’t want to be identified, but that’s how she describes what it’s like owning a pet.

However, she says she's concerned over what she sees, and smells, on her neighbor's property.

“He doesn’t feed them," she said. "They howl non-stop. Just barking and howling. And smell! In the summer, you can’t sit outside.”

And she’s not the only one who’s noticed. Another neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, told WAAY 31 he can smell the dogs’ feces from the road, and he said it even wakes his daughter up in the middle of the night.

“If they’re not going to feed them, they’re not going to clean up behind them or go out and pet them or give them any attention," one neighbor said. "And it’s very obvious they’re not fed because of the sounds they’re making. It’s a whimpering sound. And, to me, that’s either ‘hurt’ or ‘hungry.’”

Another neighbor—only 11 years old—says animals deserve better.

“I think they should be treated like humans. They were put on this earth and created by God," Amari Anderson said. "I love my dog, personally. She’s like a family member to us.”

Athens Police told WAAY 31 they went to the property on Monday and cited the owner for his pets' living conditions. They told us they'll be going back to check on the dogs in a few days.

“Policemen should come in and take the dogs away and say ‘You are not allowed to have another dog,'" one neighbor said. "Make it a fine that’s going to impact them to where they won’t do it again.”

If the dogs' living conditions don't improve, officials say the owner could face a fine, and the dogs could possibly be taken away.