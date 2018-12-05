Neighbors want change after man hit, killed by car while checking mail

Neighbors say changes need to be made to a road in Elkmont after an elderly man was hit by car and killed while checking his mail.

87-year-old Richard Steelman died after crossing the busy road to get his mail.

The accident happened Tuesday night on Highway 127, near Hays Mill Road, in Elkmont.

WAAY 31 talked to neighbors about the tragic accident and learned what they hope to see done.

“I know exactly how dangerous this road is," said Marcie Taylor. "I don’t like to check the mail at all.”

Taylor wasn’t exactly surprised to hear one of her neighbors was hit by a car and killed while checking his mail Tuesday night.

“People speed tremendously on this road every day," she said.

“I told my children, that could be us easily because of how people drive on this road," Michelle Pierce added.

Both Pierce and Taylor say the speeding and heavy traffic is something they’ve had to adapt to when they go to check their own mail.

“There used to be different times of the day you knew you could go. Now, there’s not a good time," Taylor said. "Sometimes, we leave our mail in there for a week.”

And that's why the neighbors want change.

“somebody needs to do something," Taylor said. "It’s horrible that somebody has to lose their life for it to get attention.”

Both neighbors say, if mailboxes can’t be moved further away from the road, they think delivering to the doors of elderly people would be a good idea.

And if changes aren’t made, Taylor said she and her family may not stay for much longer.

“I love this area, but it’s got to where it makes you want to move.”

Both neighbors told WAAY 31 they’re praying for everyone involved in the tragic accident. And, in the meantime, Pierce says she hopes extra patrols can be placed on their road to hopefully discourage drivers from speeding.