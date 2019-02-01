Neighbors want change after losing pets to speeders in Limestone Co.

A Limestone County neighborhood is begging for change after speeders have killed dogs and put their children in danger.

WAAY 31 spoke to neighbors on Jones Road to learn what they've been dealing with and the kind of changes they want to see.

“I would hate to see anybody’s child get hit by an idiot flying up and down this road," One woman said. "Animals, we can replace. Our kids and grandkids, we can’t replace.”

One woman WAAY 31 talked to has lived on Jones Road for more than 30 years. She tells us the longer she’s there, the worse the speeding becomes.

“We’re scared to back out of this driveway because we’re afraid we’re going to get hit," she said.

And she’s not the only one who feels that way.

“I had to go in and have a roundabout driveway put in just because I don’t want to have to keep backing out all the time," another neighbor said.

That neighbor is a father of two and doesn’t let his children play in the front yard after one of their dogs was hit and killed by a speeder.

His neighbor says she’s lost several pets to speeders as well, and she’s constantly worried about her grandchildren’s safety.

“The school bus driver used to let him off here, and she said, ‘Is there anyway I can let him off up there, away from this hill, the way people fly down,’ and I said, ‘Yeah.’”

That’s why folks on Jones Road say they want something done, like extra patrols, speed bumps, or flashing speed limit signs.

But until something is done, one neighbor has a message for the speeders.

“Just slow down. Just slow down. That’s all you’ve got to do.”

WAAY 31 reached out to the county commissioner for the district. He tells us he's aware of the speeding problem.

He tells us rumble strips and flashing signs could be options, but a traffic study might have to be done first.