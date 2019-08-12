Neighbors want change after 4 hurt in Limestone County crash

A Limestone County man says he barely escaped a crash at what he calls a dangerous intersection.

The weekend crash injured four people, including two children, at Nick Davis and Menefee Roads.

“3:00 in the afternoon, when school is letting out, this road here is like 72. There’s traffic like crazy," Thomas Nalley said. "If somebody runs a stop sign out in front of a school bus, there’s going to be a bunch of kids getting hurt.”

Thomas Nalley has lived at the corner of Nick Davis and Menefee Roads for 45 years and says the traffic has only gotten worse over time.

“One of these days, there’s either going to be a school bus accident out here or somebody’s going to end up in my house," Nalley said.

That almost happened on Saturday when, Nalley said, he was in his truck, about to head to the store. He said a driver came barreling through his fence and nearly hit him in his driveway.

“I said ‘He’s not stopping.’ I was sitting right there and he ran that stop sign and he was headed right towards me," Nalley said. "I thought he was going to hit me.”

And this isn’t the first time a car has gone through Nalley’s yard.

“I had a dogwood tree sitting right there and a drunk woman ran the stop sign and tore my tree down," he said.

“We always hear it, like ‘Boom!’ and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, somebody’s had a wreck.’ and I come outside and it’s in our yard," Amy Thomas said.

“Something’s got to be done with this road. Lower speed limit," Robert McClear added. "I’d like to see a four-way stop at least. A flashing light.”

McClear told WAAY 31 it’s personal for him.

“When my wife was coming home from work, she got hit by a guy texting," he said.

More than anything, neighbors fear the worse will eventually happen.

“I don’t want to see anybody end up dead in my yard," Thomas said.

“Something needs to be done about this intersection," Nalley added. "Some speed bumps, a red light, something to slow people down.”

WAAY 31 reached out to the commissioner for the district. He told us this was the first he had heard of this problem, but he is looking at the crash history to see if improvements are needed.

He says the most likely improvement would be flashing stop signs, which would cost about $1,300 a piece.