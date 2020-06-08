Neighbors taking precuations after Valhermoso Springs mass murder

People in one North Alabama county are getting nervous because a murderer is still on the loose, almost four days after killing seven people!

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the mass murder on Talucah Road in Valhermoso Springs.

Neighbors tell WAAY 31 they are nervous and keeping an eye out for any suspicious activity.

“Got off work that morning and came down the road and ran into the police cars," said neighbor, Michael Foster.

Michael Foster says he never imagined seven people would be shot and killed so close to home.

“The neighborhood is quiet. We don’t have any problems around here. Everybody is really really nice," said Foster.

He says while Morgan County Sheriff's Office is trying to find who is responsible for the murders, he is on edge.

“It doesn’t make me feel good. I’m just being aware. Keeping a close eye out," said Foster.

Foster says he’s keeping his lights on outside his house.

“I have my dog and when I get in in the morning, I look around and make sure everyone's place is okay," said Foster.

He says you can never be too cautious.

“Anything can happen these days," said Foster.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it’s still investigating and forensic reports should be completed on Tuesday.