Neighbors spot coyotes in Arab neighborhood

Neighbors in the Hopewell community in Arab say coyotes are killing their pets and livestock. The Department of Conservation says it's an issue statewide.

One woman said her husband saw coyotes in their backyard. Other neighbors have spotted them too and it's been the talk of the neighborhood all week.

"She's right down the road from me, probably half a mile and she said one walked right out onto the pasture while she was mowing and wasn't afraid of her at all. So yeah, that's pretty scary too," said Hailey Jordan.

The Department of Conservation said people in this area call every day about coyotes. It recommends you keep your distance if you see them and remember hunting season is year round for the wild canines.