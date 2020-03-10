Clear
Jackson County neighbors shocked to hear about murder in their own backyard

Many neighbors in the Hollywood area are stunned after they learned a woman was murdered nearby.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 9:03 PM
Posted By: Sophia Borrelli

Tuesday night many neighbors in the Hollywood area are stunned after they learned a woman was murdered nearby.

It happened on County Road 36 Monday afternoon.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says Eric Scott shot and killed his girlfriend, Anna Grogan Brown.

Earlier Monday, a spokesperson from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Anna Grogan Brown from Scottsboro.

Many residents say this is a quiet neighborhood and they have never seen anything like this here before.

Tuesday night, they are thinking about the victim and her family.

"I just want to send my prayers to the woman's family. It's very unfortunate," said Brian Vargas, lives near the home.

The sheriff's office says bond has not been set yet and the investigation is ongoing.

