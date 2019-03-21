Neighbors save wheelchair-bound man from house fire in Limestone Co.

A Limestone County family is being praised after helping save a man in a wheelchair when his home caught fire.

A woman, who lives next door, and her two sons carried the man out of the burning house on Brittney Lane.

WAAY 31 talked with one of the family members who’s now being called a hero.

“I was filling out a bracket for March Madness, just minding my own business," said Cameron Hurt. "I was like, ‘Okay, what’s going on?’ I walk outside and see there’s a blazing fire right next door. I was like, ‘Okay, that’s not good.’”

Tuesday evening, 18-year-old Cameron Hurt saw his next-door neighbor’s house was on fire. Hurt said he knew his neighbor, Ronnie Johnson, who is wheelchair-bound, was inside.

“I just ran over there, barefoot, and walked into the house. I couldn’t breathe when I walked over there, so I had to put my shirt over my mouth to breathe," Hurt said. "We were able to get him out of there. Picked the wheelchair up.”

Hurt says he, his brother, and his mother didn’t think twice about going into the burning home when they realized what was happening.

“If I didn’t do that, I wouldn’t be able to live with myself," Hurt said.

Luckily, crews with Tanner, Clements, and Owens volunteer fire departments were able to put out the fire before it spread any further.

“Our house is just a couple feet away," Hurt said. "It could’ve burned our house.”

But Johnson's home was destroyed. And Johnson, along with his daughter and three grandchildren, lost everything inside.

“All of their clothes got burned, except for the clothes on their back," Hurt said. "I hope they get everything sorted out. I hope everything starts going better for them.”

According to fire officials, the fire started in a utility room inside the home, but what exactly caused the fire is still unknown.