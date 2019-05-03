Neighbors react to house fire in Hazel Green

Investigators are working to determine what caused a house fire Friday morning in Hazel Green, but both firefighters and neighbors said it could have been lightning.

The fire happened along Stafford Road. The house is destroyed. The framework of the house is the only thing left. Neighbors told WAAY 31 early Friday morning they heard a loud boom and one woman said she even saw lightening hit the house.

"I heard the popping and the crackling and I looked out the window again and the whole house was in flames," said neighbor, Andrea Owens

"I saw flashing lights and I thought it was a utility truck and I opened the door and I saw fire trucks and I realized the house was on fire. I saw some flames and mostly smoke," said neighbor Nakia Underwood.

Neighbors said they woke up early Friday morning to what they say sounded like a war zone.

"It all just keeps playing in my head, from the loud boom that sounded like a bomb, to the popping and crackling sound, to the zap of the lightning," said Owens.

Andrea Owens lives right across from the house that caught on fire on Stafford Road in Hazel Green. She said it was terrifying to see.

"The thoughts just looking out the window knowing that you can't do anything, just praying that they made it out," said Owens.

Officials said the homeowners had no injuries. Hazel Green firefighters worked for hours to get the fire under control. They said it's likely that a lightening strike could have caused it.

"I have a new baby so I was thanking god it didn't happen to my house. I mean, they are a good christian family and it happened to them. I don't want it to happen to anybody," said Owens

Owens said she is sad the family is going to have to rebuild their home and lives.

"Know that they can't be replaced but everything in that house can," said Owens.

The homeowners did not want to go on camera, but neighbors said they will help them recover in any way they can.