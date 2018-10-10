Help deputies find hit-and-run suspect in Limestone Co.

Deputies in Limestone County need your help finding a suspect in a domestic assault case.

47-year-old Loyd Heflin is wanted after deputies say he hit a woman with in a blue Dodge minivan and then drove away.

The incident happened on Jennings Chapel Road in Toney Tuesday afternoon.

WAAY 31 talked to neighbors about the hit-and-run and learned what they think about the ongoing problem of domestic violence in their community.

“I’ve only lived here a year—just a little over a year—really, I like the area and I like the community," Ken Kelly said.

Kelly lives right next door to the Jennings Chapel Mobile Home Park and says he’s never had any problems with his neighbors.

So, when he learned a woman was hit by a car there, and the suspect drove away, he was shocked.

“It kind of makes you feel uneasy when something like that goes on and you don’t even know anything about it," said Kelly.

But Kelly said he’s not exactly surprised to hear the incident stemmed from domestic violence.

“You know stuff is going on without actually seeing anything. It’s big everywhere, you know. It’s a severe problem we have," he said.

And that’s why Kelly said, from now on, he’s going to keep his eyes open for any signs of domestic abuse in his neighborhood.

“It’s kind of hard for the community to patrol or get first-hand of something that’s going on inside the home. When it spills over out in the yard and the streets, we just need to report anything we see like that," he said.

If you have any information regarding Heflin’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

As for the woman who was hit by the car, she is currently still at Huntsville Hospital, but she’s expected to make a full recovery.

This case comes just two days after WAAY 31 learned all eight recorded homicides in Limestone County so far this year stemmed from domestic violence.