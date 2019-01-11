Neighbors react to drug bust in Limestone Co.

Some neighbors in Limestone County are on edge after a big drug bust on their street.

WAAY 31 spoke with those neighbors about what investigators found in a home on Elk River Mills Road in Athens.

“It upsets me that you can’t have a decent neighborhood anymore, and it’s dangerous for children to be out by themselves," one neighbor said.

That’s what a neighbor told WAAY 31 when we told her about a drug bust that happened just down the road from her home—a home she’s lived in for nearly half a century.

“Things have changed since 47 years ago," she said.

And she’s not the only neighbor who thinks so.

“It’s very scary," another neighbor said. "I’m concerned about my grandchildren living out here close to it.”

Llimestone County deputies tell WAAY 31 they arrested five people after finding heroin, meth, oxycontin, marijuana, $15,000 in cash, two stolen pistols, and body armor.

“I’m very happy that they have been arrested and caught and are out of the neighborhood," one neighbor said. "I hope they don’t return.”

Another neighbor says it’s not the first time something has gone down at that particular home.

“My husband and I were out on the porch back in the summer and this guy just walks out and starts shooting.”

Both neighbors agree on one thing.

“We always keep our doors locked.”

Deputies tell WAAY 31 the stolen guns will be returned to their rightful owners.

The five people who were arrested are listed below:

Travis Yerby, $14,500 bond

Jeremy Tucker, $2,500 bond

Lorna Mitchell, $500 bond

Lauren Gatlin, $500 bond

Amelia Hargrove, $2,500 bond