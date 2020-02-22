Neighbors react to construction accident

One person is in critical condition and another has minor injuries after a construction accident in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police say two men were working on a home construction project at the intersection of Paseo Road and Segers Trail Loop, when equipment from the concrete pump truck fell on them.

Police say the legs that balance the truck slipped into mud, causing a tube carrying over 3,000 pounds of concrete to fall on the workers.

"You don't want it to happen, you don't expect it to happen but it happens," said resident Charles Davis.

Charles Davis was at his sister's house when construction equipment fell on two workers across the street.

"Things happen, whether it's an industrial accident like this, or whether you're flying, or whatever," said Davis.

Huntsville Police say the two workers were taken to Huntsville Hospital Saturday morning.

"That much weight, you're going to have some kind of traumatic injury," said Davis.

Davis says he wonders what could have been done to prevent this from happening.

"Maybe they could have thought about stabilizing the feet a little bit more," said Davis.

Now Davis has a message for the workers who were hurt.

"My prayers are with you and good luck to you. It will take time. Don't push the recovery," said Davis.

Police tell WAAY 31 the operator of the concrete truck is in custody and being questioned.

The name of the construction company in charge of the project is D.R. Horton Development. They did not want to comment.