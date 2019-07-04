Scottsboro neighbors concerned after police say teen was accidentally shot with stolen gun

Scottsboro police have charged another teenager with breaking and entering into motor vehicles and theft after a 17-year-old was shot Wednesday night.

Police say the teenagers were playing with stolen guns when 16-year-old Jacob Tyler Isbell's gun went off and shot the injured teen. Isbell was charged as an adult for first-degree assault.

The teenagers had broken into cars to retrieve the stolen guns, according to police. Neighbors said they were shocked and didn’t even know the teenagers accused of breaking into their cars. They said they are hoping the victim will be okay, but they are also frustrated about the guns.

“I’m still kind of not sure, not sure how I feel," Danny McNeal, whose gun was stolen, said.

McNeal said he woke up Wednesday morning and noticed his car had been broken into, and his gun had been stolen from outside his home on Highway 35, near South Broad Street.

"It feels like somebody broke into your house when they break into your car,” McNeal said.

He said it wasn’t until Wednesday evening that he learned his gun was a part of an investigation, and it’ll be weeks before he knows if his gun was the one that shot the teenager.

If it is, McNeal could go years without getting his gun back. He says even though it was his favorite, he has bigger concerns.

"I’m hoping something positive will come out of it," he said. "I hope the guy's okay, but it is kind of frustrating when you get broken into,” he said.

Scottsboro police said the victim is still in critical condition, and won’t be charged with anything. If the victim does not make it, Isbell's charges will be upgraded.